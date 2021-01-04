Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Leading questions: ASB boss Vittoria Shortt says Kiwis should still be mindful about a potential downside in 2021

6 minutes to read

ASB bank CEO Vittoria Shortt. Photo / Supplied

Tamsyn Parker
By:

Money Editor, NZ Herald

ASB chief executive Vittoria Shortt talks about the challenges for the banks in 2021 and how New Zealand can get ahead.

How would you describe 2020 for your business?

Firstly, I think it is important

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.