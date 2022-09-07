Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Knocked back: Man says bank turned him down as a customer without giving a reason

Tamsyn Parker
By
4 mins to read
Ross Burnett has complained to the Banking Ombudsman about TSB. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

Ross Burnett has complained to the Banking Ombudsman about TSB. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

A man says he was turned down for a basic transaction account with TSB and claims he wasn't given a reason why.

Ross Burnett, an Auckland contact centre worker, said he approached the bank in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.