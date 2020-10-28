Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

KiwiSaver provider hikes fees for some members

4 minutes to read

Juno will charge higher fees for some of its KiwiSaver members from December 1.

Tamsyn Parker
By:

Money Editor, NZ Herald

Teenage members of the Juno KiwiSaver scheme and those with low balances will be charged fees from December 1. Other members also face higher fees.

Fund manager Pie Funds launched Juno two years ago with

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.