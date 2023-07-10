Voyager 2023 media awards

Retirement: KiwiSaver balance gender gap widens, everyone takes a savings hit

Cameron Smith
By
6 mins to read
A KiwiSaver expert reveals how much you should be investing if you want to beat inflation and live a somewhat wealthy retirement. Video / NZ Herald

Men on average had a 25 per cent greater KiwiSaver balance than women as of the end of last year, according to the Retirement Commission.

The KiwiSaver gender gap increased 5 per cent from the

