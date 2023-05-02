Key job data due this morning will offer inflation clues

jobs search Photo/Getty Images NZH 01Aug22 -

Stats NZ will reveal labour market data for the first quarter this morning at 10.45 - including fresh numbers for the unemployment rate and wage growth.

Economists are picking that the labour market is still extremely tight with little change from the current rate of 3.4 per cent.

Westpac and Kiwibank are picking no change at all, ASB sees a slight bump to 3.5 per cent and ANZ is predicting a dip to 3.3 per cent.

Regardless of where the final number lands, “the labour market remains tight as a drum,” said Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr.

Meanwhile, wage growth would likely continue to lift as labour demand remains strong, and employees seek pay rises in a cost of living crisis, he said.

Kiwibank expects the annual wage bill will hit a new survey high of 4.6 per cent.

Wage growth tended to be the most lagging element of the economic cycle, said Westpac senior economist Michael Gordon.

“With that in mind, we think that the current upturn in wage growth has further to go, even with consumer price inflation now clearly past its peak.

Westpac expects a 1.1 per cent rise in the Labour Cost Index (LCI) for the March quarter, which would take the annual growth rate to a record high of 4.4 per cent.

There is a broad consensus that we are headed toward an unemployment peak of about 5.5 per cent as the economy slows.

Compounding the forecasts for this quarter, on two fronts, is the ongoing fallout from the Auckland flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle.

The weather events add a layer of complexity to the economy through the immediate financial damage they caused - literally wiping out businesses and jobs - as well as adding to labour shortages in the construction sector as the rebuilding gets underway.