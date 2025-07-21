Advertisement
Hardship forces Kiwis to withdraw $470 million from KiwiSaver in 12 months

Cameron Smith
NZ Herald
The number of people dipping into their retirement savings rose 64% in the past 12 months. Photo / 123RF

KiwiSaver members withdrew more than $470 million for hardship reasons in the past 12 months amid continuing economic stress.

Inland Revenue figures show $470.7m was taken out of KiwiSaver in the June financial year, up 56.6% from $300.5m over the prior period.



