Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Opinion

New Zealand is in economic purgatory, and current indicators are flashing red

By Nick Stewart
Hawkes Bay Today·
6 mins to read

Red light, green light – it's a long way to this brutal economic finish line.

Red light, green light – it's a long way to this brutal economic finish line.

Opinion by Nick Stewart
Nick Stewart is a financial adviser and CEO at Stewart Group.

THE FACTS

  • Kiwibank has cut its growth forecast for this year from 1.4% to just 0.9%.
  • Export prices are up 17% in the March quarter and agriculture is booming.
  • Meanwhile, manufacturing, construction, retail and services are struggling.

“Are we there yet?” The question echoes from the back seat for the hundredth time as the family ute winds through another stretch of seemingly endless highway.

Dad glances in the rearview mirror at restless faces and sighs. “I told you kids this would be a long

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today