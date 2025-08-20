Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kiwibank profit drops 5% amid challenging economic conditions

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Kiwibank's net profit fell by 5% in the June year. Photo / Supplied

Kiwibank's net profit fell by 5% in the June year. Photo / Supplied

A “challenging” economic environment helped drive Kiwibank’s net profit down by 5% to $191 million in the June year, the bank says.

Kiwibank said strong balance sheet growth over the year was offset by a lower net interest margin - the difference between a bank’s interest income and the amount

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save