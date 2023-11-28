Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Kiwi startup DataMasque wins Rising Star award at AWS’s global bash, re:Invent

Chris Keall
By
5 mins to read
Rising Star: Grant de Leeuw, CEO of DataMasque, Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Rising Star: Grant de Leeuw, CEO of DataMasque, Photo / Sylvie Whinray

An Auckland startup - whose founder warns that AI will boost hackers - won the Rising Star category in the Partner Awards that accompanied AWS (Amazon Web Services) annual re:Invent conference in Las Vegas, which

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business