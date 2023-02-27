Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Kiwi startup to provide bridge for crypto payments via Mastercard network

Tamsyn Parker
By
5 mins to read
Jerome Faury is CEO of Immersve.

Jerome Faury is CEO of Immersve.

Up until now, it has been much easier to trade cryptocurrencies than to use them to buy groceries or a car but a Kiwi company is hoping to change that.

Immersve, founded by tech entrepreneur

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business