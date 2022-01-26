Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Kiwi investors buy up US shares despite sea of red

5 minutes to read
US markets have had a rough ride so far this year. Photo / File

US markets have had a rough ride so far this year. Photo / File

Tamsyn Parker
By
Tamsyn Parker

Personal Finance Editor

Kiwi investors have been buying up more shares in US-listed companies despite the sea of red in the markets there ahead of tomorrow's Federal Reserve announcement.

The S&P500 is down 8.6 per cent so far

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.