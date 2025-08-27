Others customers told the Herald they had items ready to be shipped, before being turned back.
“The stress on our family is huge,” another person said.
Stephen Keen of Grant Thornton provided an update to the Herald today, saying collections of some items can start this week.
“We have been working quickly to identify ways the companies in receivership can meet obligations owed to as many customers as possible,” Keen said.
“Our stocktakes have confirmed products that are in our possession can be released to customers who have paid 100% of the purchase price.
“This week, those customers will be given access to an online portal where they can select a time to collect it after we have validated their purchase – but they do need to be aware that the location may differ from the place of purchase.”
Keen said they required customers to collect or arrange collection of those goods. He said this would be stated in communications issued to those affected.
“Where a customer has part-paid the purchase price or paid a deposit for an item held by one of the companies in receivership, we are working to validate the position,” Keen said.
“When we have more information, a separate communication will be issued to the impacted customers in the coming days.
“If an item isn’t in stock, we are working with suppliers to establish the status of these orders. Customers who have either fully or partly paid for these items will receive an update from us next week.”
Last week, receivers at Grant Thornton said the group has faced sustained pressure from weaker consumer demand and increased competition on pricing over the past two years.
Efforts to restructure and reduce costs have not been sufficient to offset declining sales and margins.
“Our priority is to identify buyers for the business and/or assets of the group, ideally on a going concern basis.”
