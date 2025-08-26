“I have $16,000 of appliances that should be on their way to me but clearly are not,” he said.
“The last I heard [from Kitchen Things] on the Friday was ‘we’ll get this organised’ and haven’t heard anything since.”
Damion said the day after Kitchen Things went into receivership, he was emailed by receivers at Grant Thornton after being identified as a potential customer and asked to reply with confirmation and proof of purchase.
He said he replied but has since received no response from the firm.
“I’m just incredibly disappointed at the lack of communication and the stress of not knowing what’s going to happen.
“Unfortunately, they’ve just left everybody absolutely in the dark.”
The Herald has contacted Grant Thornton for comment.
Consumer NZ said anyone who paid by debit or credit card should contact their bank immediately to get a chargeback.
Shattered dreams
Another couple who contacted the Herald said they were doing a kitchen renovation and had spent over $14,000 on appliances from Kitchen Things.
They paid the remaining 50% balance on a Monday, two days before Kitchen Things went into receivership, and received an email confirmation saying their items would be delivered that Friday.
He said he was “cursing” himself as originally they were to be delivered on August 1, but they had to postpone.
Burkett said now they haven’t got an oven at all and they have a big hole where the dishwasher should be.
“Business is so bad, we’re basically surviving on our pensions. A loss of $6898 is considerable.
“If we don’t get our money back, we’re going to have to go and buy some cheap stove that we can barely find the money for as opposed to something we really wanted.”
