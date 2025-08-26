The family of five, and a dog, have been renting a small two-bedroom unit down the road for the duration of the build.

“We can’t plan a move-in date as we don’t have appliances,” Damion said.

“Any delays will simply add more cost. And we’re not in a position to buy more appliances. That pot is empty for now.”

Damion said he paid the final instalment, about 50%, to Kitchen Things on the Friday before they went into receivership the following week.

“I have $16,000 of appliances that should be on their way to me but clearly are not,” he said.

“The last I heard [from Kitchen Things] on the Friday was ‘we’ll get this organised’ and haven’t heard anything since.”

Kitchen Things in Morrow St, Newmarket, is one of 12 stores currently closed after going into receivership. Photo / Jason Dorday

Damion said the day after Kitchen Things went into receivership, he was emailed by receivers at Grant Thornton after being identified as a potential customer and asked to reply with confirmation and proof of purchase.

He said he replied but has since received no response from the firm.

“I’m just incredibly disappointed at the lack of communication and the stress of not knowing what’s going to happen.

“Unfortunately, they’ve just left everybody absolutely in the dark.”

The Herald has contacted Grant Thornton for comment.

Consumer NZ said anyone who paid by debit or credit card should contact their bank immediately to get a chargeback.

Shattered dreams

Another couple who contacted the Herald said they were doing a kitchen renovation and had spent over $14,000 on appliances from Kitchen Things.

They paid the remaining 50% balance on a Monday, two days before Kitchen Things went into receivership, and received an email confirmation saying their items would be delivered that Friday.

“The goods are in location in their business and we’ve got a kitchen without any appliances,” the couple said.

“Not only that, we have a daughter living with us who had a stroke and needs medication stored in a fridge and [are] relying on a beer fridge for a family of three adults.

“The stress on our family is huge. As a couple in our sixties, we have never had a new kitchen and had borrowed money to make this happen and now find our dreams shattered.”

‘Loss is considerable’

Ian Burkett told the Herald he and his wife had paid $6898 for two Bosch appliances from Kitchen Things.

The pair, in their 70s and who own a small pet shop, were waiting for their appliances to be delivered two days before Kitchen Things went into receivership, but they never came.

“This is the first time we were going to have a brand new stove and it would be our first-ever dishwasher,” Burkett said.

He said he was “cursing” himself as originally they were to be delivered on August 1, but they had to postpone.

Burkett said now they haven’t got an oven at all and they have a big hole where the dishwasher should be.

“Business is so bad, we’re basically surviving on our pensions. A loss of $6898 is considerable.

“If we don’t get our money back, we’re going to have to go and buy some cheap stove that we can barely find the money for as opposed to something we really wanted.”

Cameron Smith is an Auckland-based business reporter. He joined the Herald in 2015 and has covered business and sports. He reports on topics such as retail, small business, the workplace and macroeconomics.