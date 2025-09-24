Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Kitchen Things customers told to pay thousands more for appliances after collapse

Cameron Smith
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Kitchen Things is in voluntary administration and receivership. Photo / Jason Dorday

Kitchen Things is in voluntary administration and receivership. Photo / Jason Dorday

A Kitchen Things customer has been told they must pay almost $2000 extra to receive a stove they had already bought, while receivers demand top-up payments from frustrated buyers.

The kitchen and laundry appliance retailer, along with its related entities, is in voluntary administration and receivership, owing creditors

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save