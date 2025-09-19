“In the meantime, we are continuing to sell stock held at heavily discounted prices to achieve the best possible recovery.”

The group of companies, including Kitchen Things NZ, Applico, Jones Family Investments and Appliance Works, was placed into voluntary administration and receivership on August 20.

Keen said buyers need to be aware that all stock must be purchased on an as-is, where-is basis with no warranties or guarantees provided by the company.

Administrators George Bannerman and Rees Logan of BDO Auckland said creditors had two options at a watershed meeting scheduled for September 24: return control to directors or appoint liquidators.

The administrators said that, given the companies are insolvent and unable to pay their debts as they fall due, they did not recommend the return of the companies to directors.

One customer told the Herald he was nearly $4000 out of pocket, and another said they had paid $5000 as a 50% deposit for several appliances.

“This is extremely worrying,” a customer said.

“Having saved for these appliances for our new home, we are really worried about the loss, especially as we are about to retire and settle down, and now, not knowing if we are getting our money back or if we will even get appliances is very stressful.”

Keen told the Herald that affected customers should contact the receivers’ team at kitchenthings@nz.gt.com.

Kitchen Things was established in 1986 and sells leading international brands including Smeg, Asko, Miele, Bosch, Samsung and LG.

It was founded by Mark Jones, originally under the name Kitchen ‘N’ Things.

