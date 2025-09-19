Advertisement
Kitchen Things’ Napier and Nelson stores to close as liquidation looms

Jaime Lyth
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Kitchen Things in Morrow St, Newmarket, has gone into receivership. Photo / Jason Dorday

Beleaguered upmarket appliance retailer Kitchen Things will permanently close its Napier and Nelson stores this weekend after the business went into voluntary administration and receivership. .

The first administrators’ report, released yesterday, shows Kitchen Things and its related entities owe 396 creditors more than $16.6 million.

