KFC is famous for its cheap and cheerful crispy fried chicken - and now the secrets of how it's made have been revealed by a 'chef' at the fast food giant.

The anonymous man who claims to be a worker at the chain lifted the lid on what it's like to be a KFC employee at an Australian branch in a Reddit thread.

He claims that some of his colleagues don't wash their hands during food preparation and that his manager had sex with a colleague on top of the restaurant sinks - though the claims are unsubstantiated.

The employee shared his experiences under the username joejaygee, and posted a picture of his KFC name badge as 'proof' that he worked at the restaurant.

He revealed that the chefs are not let in on the secret of KFC's recipe for its famous Original Recipe chicken as they are just given a bag of flour, milk, eggs and a packet of seasoning mix to coat the chicken with.

The employee said he believed parts of the recipe was made by two separate companies.

The chicken only takes minutes to cook, he revealed, ranging from 12 minutes for fresh Original Recipe to just three minutes for the chicken Tenders.

And he constantly makes fresh chicken throughout the day so that it doesn't sit around in the warmer for too long, he says.

The employee also told Reddit users a creepy tale about a strange customer. "We call him the crawler coming at really late parts of the night when no customers are around and just crawling through drive thru in a black hoodie and just standing around.

"One time my manager mate was alone in the store (everyone left already) and he finished around 12:50 and he went to his car to go home and as he was looking through his phone he looked right and the crawler was just standing there just by his windscreen."

A KFC spokesman told MailOnline: "Unfortunately the nature of the internet means that anyone can say anything on these forums.

"We take hygiene really seriously at KFC and have very strict standards in place, so we have no reason to believe any allegations made here are true."