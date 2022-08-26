Voyager 2022 media awards
Business

Kawerau: Essity toilet paper mill workers speak out about impact of lockout as company maintains offer is fair

Emma Houpt
By
6 mins to read
Bay of Plenty mill worker Suzy Kotuhi. Photo / Mead Norton

Locked out by her employer, Bay of Plenty mill worker Suzy Kotuhi is stressed and constantly checking her bank account.

She is in her third week without pay, scraping by on savings - and she

