Smiggle makes back-to-school stationery. Photo / Supplied

The managing director of back-to-school stationery store Smiggle has been fired, nine months before he was to start a new job as the chief executive of jewellery retailer Lovisa.

Just Group said in a terse statement on Monday that its board considered that John Cheston “has engaged in serious misconduct and a serious breach of his employment terms and, on that basis, his employment has been terminated today.”

The statement did not elaborate further.

Cheston did not immediately return a message sent to him on Linkedin.

Lovisa has also been approached for comment.