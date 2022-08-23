Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Juha Saarinen: Spark brings 'true' standalone 5G to NZ

Juha Saarinen
By
4 mins to read
Parris Goebel standing alone by her 5G augmented reality dance experience. Photo / Supplied

Parris Goebel standing alone by her 5G augmented reality dance experience. Photo / Supplied

OPINION:

If you're a telco geek, you might feel a little excited about 5G Standalone finally arriving in New Zealand. If not, you're probably wondering what it means.

Deciphering the acronym-laden terminology for mobile voice

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.