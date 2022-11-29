Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Juha Saarinen: Please launch the Tesla phone, Elon

Juha Saarinen
By
4 mins to read
Tesla CEO, and new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk. Photo / Getty Images

Tesla CEO, and new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

Elon Musk’s hugely expensive purchase of Twitter saw him firing three-quarters of staff. With them, a huge amount of institutional knowledge in the very difficult area of content moderation is gone.

That Twitter reboot

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business