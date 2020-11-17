Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Juha Saarinen: iPhone 12 Pro Max — pretty flash after dark

5 minutes to read

Hokianga Harbour at night, using the wide camera on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Exposure: f/1.6 and 1/2 second shutter; handheld at ISO 1250. Photo / Juha Saarinen

Juha Saarinen
By:

Tech writer for NZ Herald.

OPINION:

It's easy to overlook the difficulties smartphone camera designers have to deal with: everything has to be small and light, leaving no or little space for standard camera features like irises to control

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.