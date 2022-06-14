Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Juha Saarinen: Digital apprenticing in the cloud

4 minutes to read
AWS drew 120 participants to its DeepRacer competition in Auckland. Vehicular machine learning with 1/18th DeepRacer scale models. Photo / AWS

AWS drew 120 participants to its DeepRacer competition in Auckland. Vehicular machine learning with 1/18th DeepRacer scale models. Photo / AWS

Juha Saarinen
By
Juha Saarinen

Tech blogger for nzherald.co.nz.

OPINION:

Amazon Web Services, which needs no introduction, ran a DeepRacer event again in Auckland last week.

That involved a bunch of the cloud giant's commercial customers racing little radio-controlled cars with a camera mounted

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.