In today’s headlines with Chereè Kinnear the most burgled neighbourhoods revealed, debate over speed limit increases and cardiologists warn of a heart services crisis.

By RNZ

Jobs could be on the line at KiwiRail as the state-owned enterprise confirms it is consulting on proposals for change.

KiwiRail has been dealing with multiple ferry failures, including the grounding of the Aratere last month and the Kaitaki losing power in 2023 with nearly 900 people on board.

Transport Minister Simeon Brown has raised serious concerns about its fleet maintenance.

KiwiRail’s chief people and communications officer Andrew Norton said the changes were only proposals at this stage.