Earlier today, Seek’s Employment Report showed hiring activity rose 4% in January after a difficult 2024.

The latest ANZ Business Outlook survey showed, overall, confidence was up, but companies’ confidence in their own futures took a hit.

Business confidence rose four points to +58 in February.

“The economy remains on the path to recovery as interest rates fall and our commodity export prices outperform expectations,” ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner said.

“It seems clear from a wide range of indicators that the economy returned to positive growth in the last three months of last year.”