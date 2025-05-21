It was common to be “ghosted” with no reply to an application, he said.
“When I was made redundant last year it was a case where I was looking at as many jobs as I could get my hands on, it was a bit of a scattergun approach because I was a bit more stressed about everything.”
He said being made redundant so frequently was tough: “It provides a very unstable family environment.”
Benson is now working on a voluntary basis as a career coach and says he expects things to improve over the rest of this year – geopolitical upheaval notwithstanding.
Seek NZ country manager Rob Clark said the data showed a modest but noteworthy improvement in the employment market after a sustained period of decline.
“We actually saw a positive increase across the majority of the industry sectors that we measure which is really encouraging. So we saw retail up 10%, which is quite significant because that’s a big sector, sales up 8% and information communication technology up 7%, which is encouraging because that’s had quite a torrid time of it over the past couple of years.”
Another applicant, Sharon Hunter, said she had seen a small increase in the number of jobs advertised, but there also seemed to be more people looking for work.
“Application numbers for that small percentage rise in available jobs appears to have risen – I am basing this on responses from recruiters – both external and in-house – who often provide the number of applicants in ‘thank you but no thank you’ letters.
“I often receive letters which say we got 150 applicants for X role. Pre-Covid it was a snip to get a role. I often ended up with two or three options . I couldn’t grab a break between contracts.”
She said it was common to be treated poorly. She recently received a templated form rejection that did not even have her name or the role she had applied for filled in.
Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment data showed in the year to March there was a 21.7% fall in the number of advertised job vacancies, a smaller drop than the 27.2% fall in the year to December.
However, job ads had been declining each quarter since December 2022 by its measure.