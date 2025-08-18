Michael Hill International has a new CEO following a global search.

Jeweller Michael Hill International has appointed Jonathan Waecker as its next chief executive, more than five months after the passing of former boss Daniel Bracken.

Waecker, who takes over the top job on August 27, has senior leadership experience across retail, brand, digital, customer experience and transformation, having held roles at The Walt Disney Company and Yahoo.

He is also a former chief customer and sales officer at The Warehouse Group.

Waecker said he was “honoured” to be joining Michael Hill and excited about the opportunity to help shape its next chapter.

“With strong brand equity, a passionate team and a loyal customer base across Australia, New Zealand and Canada, I believe Michael Hill has all the ingredients to thrive.