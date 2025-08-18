“I look forward to working with the board, the executive team, our people across the business and our loyal customers to unlock the next phase of growth and relevance across our brand portfolio.”
Michael Hill’s search for a new CEO came after the sudden death of Bracken, 57, in February following an adverse reaction to medical treatment for an underlying medical condition.
Interim CEO Andrew Lowe, whom Waecker replaces, has resigned from Michael Hill. Lowe will resume his role as chief financial and supply chain officer during his six-month notice period.
Michael Hill chairman Rob Fyfe said Waecker was appointed following a rigorous global search process.
“The board is delighted to appoint Jonathan to lead Michael Hill as we embark on our next chapter of transformation and growth.
“Jonathan’s global perspective, commercial acumen, digital experience and customer-centric leadership approach align strongly with the company’s strategic priorities and market challenges.
“We are confident in his ability to guide the Michael Hill business forward, building on our brand heritage and Sir Michael Hill’s fabulous legacy.”
Founder Sir Michael Hill passed away in July aged 86. Hill opened his first store in Whangārei in 1979. The chain now has 291 stores in New Zealand, Australia and Canada.
Michael Hill’s share price was down 1.12% to 44c in trading this afternoon.