Jetstar is expanding its operation in New Zealand. Photo / Phillip Capper, CC2

Qantas subsidiary Jetstar is offering international promotional fares on its growing range of New Zealand routes as it builds its presence in this country.

The airline is offering 30,000 discounted one-way international fares starting at $135; Hamilton to Sydney. The airline will start operations in the Waikato city next June with four flights a week to Sydney and three services to the Gold Coast.

The sale includes a range of destinations within Australia, as well as the Cook Islands, South Korea, Thailand and Bali, and will run until 11.59pm next Monday.

The low cost carrier charges extra for bags and food but it is offering Auckland-Seoul (via Sydney) for $274. Air New Zealand’s non-stop flights to Seoul start at $699 one-way for the next 12 months although they have a shorter total journey time.

Jetstar’s Christchurch to Bali flights (via Melbourne) start at $249 and Christchurch to Phuket (via Melbourne) start at $373.