Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jetstar chief executive Gareth Evans: We want to bust some myths

7 minutes to read
Jetstar's first flight arriving in Auckland as part of the transtasman travel bubble has been delayed after hold-ups by passengers filling in health forms. Video / Supplied

Jetstar's first flight arriving in Auckland as part of the transtasman travel bubble has been delayed after hold-ups by passengers filling in health forms. Video / Supplied

Grant Bradley
By:

Aviation, tourism and energy writer for the NZ Herald

On the face of it, cousins Air New Zealand and the Qantas group are happy playing nice.

There was a jokey pavlova exchange between their bosses, and a deal where Qantas group passengers can use

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.