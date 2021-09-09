Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jeremy Sutton: The Ex-Files - What should separated parents do in lockdown?

7 minutes to read
It can be a challenge for both parents to spend time with their kids during a lockdown. Photo / Getty Images

It can be a challenge for both parents to spend time with their kids during a lockdown. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald
By: Jeremy Sutton

OPINION:

Q: I am separated from my children's father. We generally get along well but have been clashing during this lockdown. We have a 5-5-2-2 share care arrangement. I don't want the children to be

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.