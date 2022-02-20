Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jarden opens credit lines and signals interest in buying Kiwi Wealth

3 minutes to read
Jarden chief executive James Lee. Photo / Alex Burton

Jarden chief executive James Lee. Photo / Alex Burton

Hamish Rutherford
By
Hamish Rutherford

Wellington Business Editor

Jarden is understood to have approached Kiwibank and its advisers Goldman Sachs about a possible bid for Kiwi Wealth.

The investment bank and wealth manager has told its roughly 600 staff this morning that it

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.