Jarden Brief: Winners and losers on a tough day for markets

New Zealand

A tough day on the NZX50 yesterday as it followed the US markets down, falling 1.8 per cent. Just six index stocks were in the green, with 41 recording negative price movements. The best performer was Tourism Holdings which rose 2.5 per cent, followed by Vista Group, up 1.9 per cent.

The worst performer was Kathmandu, slipping 3.9 per cent, followed by Fisher & Paykel Healthcare declining 3.5 per cent. Meanwhile, Fletcher Building fell 2.8 per cent.

Rumours over the weekend were confirmed after Infratil announced its conditional agreement to purchase up to 60 per cent of Australian medical imaging firm, Qscan. The transaction is subject to sufficient reinvestment of doctors and management shareholder proceeds back into the practice by November 10. Infratil traded down 1.7 per cent.

Sport streaming rivals, Spark and Sky TV announced a joint bundle in which Spark will offer Sky Sport Now with Spark Sport from 16 November, in an initial six-month agreement.

Both Spark and Sky TV dropped, but outperformed the index yesterday, as Spark closed the day down 0.8 per cent, while Sky TV closed down 0.7 per cent.

International

At time of writing, the SPX500 was up 0.1 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial was down 0.3 per cent and the Nasdaq was up 0.7 per cent.

Utilities (+0.7 per cent) and Technology (+0.6 per cent) were the best performing sectors on the day, while Financials (-1.5 per cent) and Industrials (-1.2 per cent) were the worst-performing sectors.

Circuit and chip designer Xilinx leads the index, up 8.8 per cent. The gains came after reports that Xilinx is about to be acquired by industry giant, AMD, were confirmed, in a transaction valued at US$35 billion.

Meanwhile, global resource management company, Franklin Resources, was the worst performer, down 10.6 per cent. The fall came after the company's quarterly report disclosed earnings per share of US$0.56, significantly lower than analyst forecasts of US$0.69 cents per share.

Asian markets:

At time of writing, the Shanghai Index was up 0.1 per cent and the Shenzhen index up 0.5 per cent, while the Nikkei 225 was flat.

As China's economy has recovered it has ramped up imports of US goods, with goods purchased amounting to a monthly record of US$9.9 billion. However, September's purchases leave China at only 38.5 per cent of the yearly target of US$170 billion under the deal reached with the Trump administration in January.

Commodities:

At time of writing, Gold was up 0.4 per cent, trading at US$1909.8 per ounce. WTI Crude was up 2.4 per cent, trading at US$39.3 per barrel. The ten-year treasury yield was down to 0.78 per cent.

Australia:

The ASX 200 had its worst one-day performance in recent times yesterday, after worrying signs of heightened Covid-19 cases in Europe and America. The index ended down 1.7 per cent, with large-cap indices performing better on the day than mid and small-cap.

Among the main underperforming sectors were Info Tech (-3.3 per cent), Energy (-2.9 per cent) and Materials (-2.1 per cent), while Consumer Staples fared better - only falling 0.9 per cent.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank was one of few stocks which rose yesterday, up 2.3 per cent after announcing quarterly results. The results highlighted that net interest margin has risen and frozen loans have fallen 69 per cent since peaking in March. We also saw updates from Blackmores and Boral which investors saw as positive news, with the share prices rising 0.7 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively.

After more than doubling in the past three months, Corporate Travel Management was heavily sold on Tuesday on the back of concerns around the pandemic and whether international travel may be pushed further back due to the record new cases in Europe. The share price dropped 7.3 per cent to A$16.68 per share.

Over the last week, we have seen two large E-Commerce IPO's in the names of Adore Beauty and MyDeal, which many believed were done at very high multiples. The share prices have been very volatile with Adore Beauty debuting in at A$6.75, before reaching a high of A$7.42 and a low of A$5.51. Meanwhile, MyDeal plunged 13.3 per cent on Tuesday to A$1.33, despite posting an intraday high last Thursday of $2.20.

ANZ has joined its rivals in announcing that second-half profits are not going to be as good as first expected, just days before posting results this Thursday. They have announced earnings will be heavily dented by an after-tax charge of A$528 million due to notable items such as repaying customers and accelerating amortisation. The share price traded 0.9 per cent lower today.

Disclaimer: This Morning Brief has been prepared in good faith and reflects opinions and views at the time of publication, using external sources, systems and other data and information we believe to be accurate, complete and reliable at the time of preparation. We make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, correctness and completeness of that information, and will not be liable or responsible for any error or omission. This Morning Brief is not to be relied upon as a basis for making any investment decision. Please seek specific investment advice before making any investment decision. Jarden Securities Limited is an NZX Firm, a broker disclosure statement is available free of charge at www.jarden.co.nz. Jarden is not a registered bank in New Zealand. Full disclaimer available at: https://www.jarden.co.nz/limitations-and-disclaimer