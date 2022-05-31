Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jarden Brief: US markets mixed, Amazon jumps on stock split

6 minutes to read
Amazon chairman and major shareholder Jeff Bezos. Photo / AP

Amazon chairman and major shareholder Jeff Bezos. Photo / AP

NZ Herald

Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden

US

US Markets were mixed at the time of writing. The S&P 500 dropped 0.1 per cent,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.