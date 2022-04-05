Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jarden brief: US indices in the red

6 minutes to read
The S&P 500 was down 0.9 per cent, the Nasdaq dropped 1.9 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5 per cent. Photo / Getty Images

The S&P 500 was down 0.9 per cent, the Nasdaq dropped 1.9 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5 per cent. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald

Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden

New Zealand

The NZX 50 gained 0.6 per cent yesterday.

Film technology company Vista Group International reversed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.