Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Jarden Brief: Twitter falls hard, oil continues to rise

5 minutes to read
Photo / Getty Images

Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald

Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden

International
US

The major US indices were mixed at the time of writing. The S&P 500 was up

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.