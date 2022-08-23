Voyager 2022 media awards
Jarden Brief: Twitter disaster as ex-security chief slams 'extreme deficiencies' in privacy, security

NZ Herald
6 mins to read
The latest stock setback and whistleblower issue for Twitter comes amid a drawn-out legal and PR battle with Elon Musk.

Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden

International

US

The major US indices were mixed at the time of writing. The S&P 500 fell

