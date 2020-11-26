Jarden Brief: TikTok owner running out of time to sell or face US ban

New Zealand

The S&P NZ50 was down 0.5 per cent on the day as some of the recent outperformers sold off.

Logistics software provider EROAD was the best performer on the day, up 4.6 per cent. Property management company Vital Healthcare Property was the next best performer, up 2.7 per cent.

Cancer diagnostics company Pacific Edge was the worst performer on the day, down 5.5 per cent. Airline operator Air New Zealand was the next worst performer, down 4.2 per cent.

Software solutions provider Gentrack, down 1.4 per cent, released their full year results yesterday. Revenue of $100.5 million was down 10 per cent on the previous year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation was $12.1m, down 56.7 per cent on the previous year.

The company says that the results reflect a poor year for airports and utilities customers. Going forward, the company says it is in a good position to lead the industry as it transforms towards the cloud and clean technology.

Pacific edge, down 5.5 per cent, also released results on Thursday. The company's half year results disclosed total revenue of $4.1m, up 50 per cent on the previous comparable half. Three consecutive record revenue months were achieved in the US, despite the ongoing negative impact from Covid-19 on test volumes.

A total comprehensive loss of $7.1m was up 25 per cent on the previous comparable half. The company is forecasting growth in demand, particularly in the US, for its recently approved product CXbladder – a non-invasive test for bladder cancer.

International

The US market was closed overnight due to Thanksgiving celebrations, and market headlines were muted as expected.

Chinese TikTok owner Bytedance has been given one more week to sell its US business or will face a ban on December 4. The notice from the Committee of Foreign Investment comes after outgoing President Trump began taking action to ban the social media provider on August 14, on the grounds that their app presented a national security risk.

Household brands Walmart, Microsoft and Oracle have appeared as potential suitors.

Asian markets:

The Asian markets were all slightly higher yesterday evening, with the Shanghai Composite up 0.2 per cent, the Hangseng Index up 0.6 per cent and the Nikkei rising 0.9 per cent.

South Korea has reported a new surge in coronavirus cases, with 583 new infections yesterday - the highest since March. This 'third wave' of Covid-19 has arisen despite the government imposing strict social distancing rules in the capital and surrounding regions. Markets have remained resilient, with the KOSPI index up 14.2 per cent in November.

Commodities:

At time of writing, Gold bounced back a little, trading at US$1,810.26 per ounce. WTI Crude was down -1.6 per cent trading at US$44.97 per barrel.

Australia

The Australian market slid 0.7 per cent yesterday, with recently outperforming stocks retreating ahead of the US markets being closed today. The US 10-year treasury yield is unchanged at 0.88 per cent.

Despite a strong run since the start of the week, banking stocks fell with NAB (-2.4 per cent) and Commonwealth Bank (-1.6 per cent) seeing some clawback on recent gains. The energy sector and coal-exposed stocks also underperformed in a similar fashion.

Only the utilities and tech sector were in the black today, with Afterpay up 0.6 per cent and Xero climbing 2.8 per cent.

Mobile network and broadband giant Telstra have agreed to what could be the second biggest Australian fine imposed for a breach of consumer law. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission had alleged that between 2016 and 2018, Telstra unconscionably sold mobile phones and plans to more than 100 Indigenous consumers, despite possessing knowledge that those customers could not afford the product.

Such sales, in which sales staff faked assessment documents, left the vulnerable individuals in debt of ~A$7,400. While the ASX listed giant has agreed to pay a A$50 million fine for the penalty, the lack of movement in the stock price may suggest that the market had already priced in a fine of such magnitude.

Meanwhile, a new report has highlighted the potential downside risk to health supplements company Blackmores, with Chinese consumers moving towards domestically produced health products over premium-priced Australian imports.

Coming up

New Zealand will have updates on the ANZ consumer confidence index, along with the Warehouse AGM.

Australia

Global markets are likely to be quiet today, given the Thanksgiving shutdown in the US. In Australia, mining and exploration companies Sandfire Resources and Karoon Gas will be hosting AGMs.

Disclaimer: This Morning Brief has been prepared in good faith and reflects opinions and views at the time of publication, using external sources, systems and other data and information we believe to be accurate, complete and reliable at the time of preparation. We make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, correctness and completeness of that information, and will not be liable or responsible for any error or omission. This Morning Brief is not to be relied upon as a basis for making any investment decision. Please seek specific investment advice before making any investment decision. Jarden Securities Limited is an NZX Firm, a broker disclosure statement is available free of charge at www.jarden.co.nz. Jarden is not a registered bank in New Zealand. Full disclaimer available at: https://www.jarden.co.nz/limitations-and-disclaimer