Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jarden Brief: Sickly day for big pharma, but Aussie retail stats buoyant

NZ Herald
7 mins to read
Australian retail sales climbed 1.3 per cent in July, beating the forecasted 0.3 per cent increase, to a record A$34.7 billion (NZ$38.9 billion). Photo / Getty

Australian retail sales climbed 1.3 per cent in July, beating the forecasted 0.3 per cent increase, to a record A$34.7 billion (NZ$38.9 billion). Photo / Getty

Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden

International

US

All major US indices were in the red at the time of writing. The S&P

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.