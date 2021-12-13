Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jarden Brief: Optimism on the NZX but Wall Street in the red

5 minutes to read
Image / Getty Creative

Image / Getty Creative

NZ Herald

Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden

New Zealand:

The NZX 50 started the week off strong, rallying 1.3 per cent following a 1.0

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.