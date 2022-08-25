Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jarden Brief: KFC, Pizza Hut owner sizzles but Domino's global sales down

NZ Herald
7 mins to read
Restaurant Brands was among the top three NZX performers after two days as the worst. Photo / Getty

Restaurant Brands was among the top three NZX performers after two days as the worst. Photo / Getty

Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden

International

US

All major US indices were up at the time of writing. The S&P 500 rose

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.