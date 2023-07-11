Critics of the acquisition have focused on the popularity of Activision’s Call of Duty franchise. Photo / Supplied

Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden.

International

US

Shares of interactive entertainment firm Activision Blizzard are 10.8 per cent higher after a US District Judge denied the Federal Trade Commission’s preliminary injunction to block Microsoft’s US$68.7 billion deal to purchase Activision Blizzard.

Critics of the acquisition have focused on the popularity of Activision’s Call of Duty franchise and the power it would give Microsoft in the console gaming market. Microsoft was unchanged at the time of writing.

Crypto exchange operator Coinbase has reached an agreement with Cboe’s (Chicago Board Options Exchange) BZX Exchange to maintain a surveillance-sharing agreement for five of its spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications.

The company’s shares were 8.7 higher at the time of writing.

Rest of the World

Europe’s largest semiconductor-equipment maker, ASML, plans to slow hiring this year.

The company’s sales are expected to grow more than 25 per cent this year on the back of a €38.9 billion backlog, but its first-quarter bookings dropped 46 per cent to €3.75 billion from a year earlier.

ASML announced it had sufficient headcount to support their growth scenarios. The company was down 1.6 per cent to €635.10 per share.

Australia

The ASX 200 broke its four-day decline yesterday, rising 1.5 per cent.

Elastic interconnection service provider Megaport was the top mover within the ASX 200, increasing 33.8 per cent after upgrading ebitda Guidance.

The company increased normalised ebitda to be in the range of A$19 – $21 million (compared to previous guidance of A$16 – $18 million) for Financial Year 2023.

The company also announced Financial Year 2024 ebitda is expected to be higher than prior guidance of A$41 – $46 million.

Capricorn Metals, an Australian gold exploration company, rose 8.1 per cent to A$4.39 per share.

The company achieved record annual gold production of 120,014 ounces for Financial Year 2023, which was the mid-point of prior production guidance range of 115,000 – 125,000 ounces.

Global packaging company Amcor was among the bottom movers on the day (-1.1 per cent) after Bank of America downgraded a number of paper and packaging companies on weak growth catalysts. Year-to-date Amcor has declined 17.3 per cent.

New Zealand

The NZX 50 closed flat yesterday at 11,909.81.

Summerset finished 1.7 per cent higher after reporting 273 sales for the quarter ending 30 June 2023, comprising 126 new sales and 147 resales – the highest number of resale settlements in a quarter the company has ever seen.

Summerset has construction in progress at 17 sites around New Zealand and continues to be on track to deliver approximately 625-675 homes in Financial Year 2023.

Chorus finished 0.9 per cent lower after a fourth quarter Financial Year 2023 update.

The company announced that flood and cyclone-related impacts will detract an estimated $7 million off their Financial Year 2023 ebitda.

The figure excludes future capital requirements for network replacement.

Other updates included; Total fibre connections increased by 19,000 to 1,031,000,

Total broadband connections remained steady at 1,188,000, and average monthly data usage increased to 542GB in June (March: 502GB).

Today at 2pm the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will publish a Monetary Policy Review and announce the official cash rate (OCR). Currently the OCR is at 5.5 per cent.

Coming up today

US: CPI, Fed Beige Book

NZ: RBNZ OCR, Net Migration, Fonterra Special Meeting - Capital Return.

For more information on the latest market moves, get in touch with Jarden.

The Jarden Brief is provided for general information purposes only. It reflects views and research available at the time of publication, using external sources, systems and other data and information we believe to be accurate, complete and reliable at the time of preparation. We make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, correctness and completeness of that information, and will not be liable or responsible for any error or omission. The Jarden Brief is not to be relied upon as a basis for making any investment decision. Please seek specific investment advice before making any investment decision. Jarden Securities Limited is an NZX Firm. A financial advice disclosure statement is available free of charge at https://www.jarden.co.nz/our-services/wealth-management/financial-advice-provider-disclosure-statement/.

Full disclaimer available at: https://www.jarden.co.nz/wealth-sales-and-research-disclaimer

All market pricing and announcements are sourced from Refinitiv, NZX and ASX.