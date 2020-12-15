Jarden brief: Aussie coal exporters wake up to shock

New Zealand

The SPX NZ50 was down 0.6 per cent on the day. Smaller stocks outperformed as the NZX Small Cap index rose 0.4 per cent.

Real Estate was the only sector that was green on the day, finishing up 0.1 per cent, while Energy was flat. Technology and Financials were the worst-performing sectors on the day, down 1.9 and 1.8 per cent respectively.

Generator Retailer Meridian Energy was the best performing stock on the day, up 1.1 per cent. Dairy exporter A2 Milk and Cancer Diagnostics company Pacific Edge were the next best performers, each up 1.0 per cent. Contact Energy was the worst-performing stock on the market, down 3.3 per cent after the prior day's exuberant performance. Kathmandu Holdings was the next worst performer on the day, down 3.1 per cent.

Payments solutions company Pushpay Holdings today announced that it was commencing a fully underwritten bookbuild to sell down the shares owned by company co-founder Chris Heaslip and Executive Director Chris Fowler. Between them, 54.68 million shares will be sold – approximately 5.0 per cent of the company's issued shares. Heaslip is selling approximately 95 per cent of his holdings while Fowler is selling approximately 50 per cent of his.

In its latest report on the state of the property market ANZ has warned that the housing market is overheated and unsustainable. Credit constraints, reimposed loan-to-value restrictions and a weaker economy (driven by weak migration and income strains) are forecasted as natural hand-breaks in the near future. The bank is calling for urgent action to cool the market's momentum, before continued advances cause a painful correction in the new year.

INTERNATIONAL

US Markets:

At time of writing, the SPX500 was up 0.7 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial was up 0.6 per cent and the Nasdaq was up 0.6 per cent. Small stocks outperformed, with the SPX Midcap 400 up 1.5 per cent.

Utilities and Basic Materials were the best performing sectors overnight, respectively up 1.5 and 2.3 per cent. While all sectors were in the green, Technology and Consumer Cyclicals were relatively the worst-performing sectors, both up 0.4 per cent.

Real Estate Investment Trust Apartment Investment and Management was the best performing stock on the index, up 16.4 per cent. This came after the stock fell 86.0 per cent on the open. The fall came after the company announced it was splitting in two, with AIM focussing on apartment development and the new unit Apartment Income REIT to focus on managing income-generating assets. The subsequent gain may be because investors believe the loss in value from the split was overstated.

Oil producer Haliburton co was the next best performer on the index, up 4.7 per cent.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Pfizer Inc were the worst-performing stocks in the index, respectively down 3.5 and 2.2 per cent.

Asian markets:

At time of writing, the Shanghai Index was down 0.1 per cent and the Shenzhen index was up 0.4 per cent. The Nikkei 225 was down 0.2 per cent.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to visit India in hopes of boosting ties ahead of free trade agreement talks. The agreement could be key for Britain given the impending Brexit deal which will leave Britain outside of the European trade zone. Britain has also found itself in a poor trading position given its perceived lack of alternatives to the EU. The deal could also be of benefit to India which is facing Chinese attempts to isolate it from global trade.

Commodities:

At time of writing, Gold was up 1.2 per cent, trading at US$1848.9 per ounce. WTI Crude was up 1.2 per cent, trading at US$47.5 per barrel. The ten-year treasury yield was up to 0.91 per cent.

Australia:

The ASX 200 dropped by 0.4 per cent yesterday, with outperformances in the Healthcare, Industrials and Real Estate sectors weighed down by losses from iron ore exporters, coal exporters and the Energy sector.



Australian coal exporters woke up to a shock yesterday morning following an announcement from the Chinese government that all coal imports from Australia were to be banned. The Australian government has begun scrambling for answers and attempt to reconcile and resume the A$14 billion industry's operation. Coal exporting companies Whitehaven Coal fell 5.9 per cent, and New Hope fell 2.7 per cent.



Meanwhile, iron ore exporters BHP (-2.3 per cent), Rio Tinto (-1.3 per cent) and Fortescue (-3.1 per cent) all fell after a drop in the iron ore price, as well as fears that iron ore will be next on China's watchlist creating jitters in the market.



ANZ dipped 0.9 per cent after it announced it will be entering into a JV with European-based payments company Worldline to provide PoS and online payments systems to business customers in Australia.



Mesoblast was the worst performer in the index, sliding 15.2 per cent after its Revascor heart failure treatment trials bore disappointing news. Despite this, gains from heavyweight CSL meant that the Healthcare sector closed up 0.8 per cent.



Latest numbers showed that international arrivals into Australia increased by 21 per cent last month to 29,800. Although the highest number of arrivals since April, these numbers are still just 2 per cent of November 2019's metrics.

COMING UP TODAY

New Zealand

Sanford will hold their AGM. Also, Treasury will hold an update which will show the impact of fiscal spending on the government books.

International

Retail sales figures will be released along with Markit manufacturing and services PMI figures. The NAHB home builders index will also be released. There will be an announcement from the Federal Reserve and a press conference from Jerome Powell.

Australia

Analytics company IHS Markit will be releasing its Australian PMI's for Manufacturing, Services and Composite while ANZ will be holding its AGM.

