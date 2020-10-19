Jarden Brief: All eyes on US market as 77 companies report earnings

New Zealand

The prospect of a Labour-led Government for the next three years appeared to leave the market relatively unfazed, with the NZX50 trading fairly flat for the majority of the day.

The best performing index stocks were Fletcher Building, which rose 1.9 per cent to close at $4.33, closely followed by Kiwi Property, up 1.7 per cent. Mainfreight continued its excellent run since its positive investor day update last week, rising a further 1.5 per cent to close at $54.70.

On the other hand, the worst-performing stocks on the index were Meridian (-3.5 per cent), Serko (-3.3 per cent) and Heartland Bank (-2.8 per cent). Other gentailers such as Contact Energy and Genesis Energy also weak performances, declining 2.3 and 2.2 per cent respectively. Aged care operators Ryman and Summerset also had a tough day both in the red.

Subsidiary of Synlait Milk, Dairyworks, announced the divestment of its Deep South ice cream business to Talley's for an undisclosed sum. The handover is effective from the 12 November, indicating a greater focus on the company's core businesses of cheese, yoghurt and butter.





International

At time of writing, the SPX500 was down 0.3 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial was down 0.3 per cent and the Nasdaq was down 0.2 per cent.

There was renewed hope for stimulus before the election with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying she was optimistic, though caveating that there was still a deal to be done.

Opposition may stem more from senate Republicans, concerned with the volume of the Democrat's planned spending. President Trump has said he is comfortable getting close to the US$2.2 trillion sought by Democrats, even riffing that he may exceed it. However, the market does not seem to be pricing in much optimism yet, perhaps given hopes for a deal have been dashed before.

The only sector in the green on the day was Basic Materials (+0.1 per cent), while Financials (-0.5 per cent) and Healthcare (-0.4 per cent) were the worst performing sectors on the day.

United Airlines Holdings was the best performer on the index, up 5.2 per cent. The performance comes amid announcements that TSA had screened more than 1 million passengers on Sunday for the first time since March. While passengers are still down 60 per cent on the same day last year, the figure points to a recovery in air travel.

Meanwhile, lifestyle apparel company VF Corp was the worst performer on the day, down 2.9 per cent. The sell-off continued from prior days after BofA global research downgraded their rating of the Vans sneaker maker to underperform.

Asian markets:

At time of writing, the Shanghai Index was down 0.7 per cent, the Shenzhen index was down 0.7 per cent while the Nikkei 225 was up 1.1 per cent.

The Bipartisan duo of Senators Tim Kaine and Todd Young are today requesting that the Pope speak out against the treatment of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang province in China. There is a significant catholic minority in China, and the requests come amid concerns that a deal to permit the Vatican to retain authority to appoint bishops may lead it to ignore some of the wider human rights issues in China. The pressure represents another avenue in which China-US tensions have come to be expressed, and such tensions may create further consequences for the business community.

Commodities:

At time of writing, Gold was up 0.6 per cent, trading at US$1909.5 per ounce. WTI Crude was up 0.3 per cent, trading at US$40.7 per barrel. The ten-year treasury yield was up to 0.76 per cent.

Australia:

The ASX continued to rise with national Covid-19 cases lowering once again. The index rose 0.9 per cent to be at its highest levels since early March. The Healthcare (+1.5 per cent) and Industrial sectors (+1.3 per cent) were the main outperformers, while Real Estate (-0.3 per cent) was the only sector in the red. Consumer Cyclicals ended slightly up, lagging the overall index on the day.

Cimic Group led the index higher, up 8.2 per cent after agreeing to sell half of its mining services business to hedge fund Elliot Advisors. Lynas jumped 6.3 per cent after the US passed a law that may limit rare earth exports, while South32 was also up 4.3 per cent after its coal production beat estimates. On the other side, Crown Resorts led the index lower down 8.2 per cent after it was announced that AUSTRAC has launched an investigation into potential money laundering by the company.

NAB is facing a potential A$15 million fine after a court found it accepted information to be used for home loan applications from third-party referees which did not have a credit licence. ASIC found sixteen bankers accepted information from 25 unlicensed individuals, with the company rewarding managers based on the number of loans they made.

Ampol posted 3Q 2020 results which showed Lytton continuing to cause a drag on the group's performance. The company showed a decrease since 2Q due to weaker volume and market conditions, with compressing trading margins. Diesel volumes fell 10 per cent for the quarter vs PCP, while gasoline volumes fell 14 per cent due to ongoing restrictions in Victoria. Further hurting the cause was the 64 per cent decline in jet fuel volumes, which also has declining margins.

What to look out for:

In Australia, economic data out tomorrow will include the RBA minutes, while on the listed issuers' side CSL will hold an investor briefing and Sydney Airport will post September traffic figures.

Meanwhile, in the US, 77 companies including Netflix, will report earnings overnight. On the economic data side SAAR Housing Starts and Permits Data will be released, giving the market key insights into the volume of residential construction.

