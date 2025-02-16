“I hope you will take this as our strong determination to improve at all costs the situation where distribution has been delayed and stuck,” he said.

Rice prices had already began to change consumption patterns for some like Tokyo resident Eriko Kato.

“I still do buy rice occasionally, but since it’s so expensive I sometimes give up on buying it once I see the price,” Kato, 41, told AFP.

A 5kg bag was retailing at 3688 yen ($42.25) in the last week of January, according to a government survey, up from 2023 yen last year.

Cashing in on crisis

The law for the Government to stockpile the grain was enacted in 1995 after a major rice crop failure two years earlier sent shoppers scrambling to buy the staple.

Masayuki Ogawa, assistant professor at Utsunomiya University, told AFP that a series of factors had contributed to the current crisis.

Among them is the tourism boom and shortage triggered by the extreme heat in 2023 - the joint record hottest summer.

The crisis was exacerbated by distributors that were believed to be hoarding in hopes of cashing in later, he said.

“It’s suspected that some distributors are trying to make a profit, waiting for the price hike,” he explained.

But he estimates the price increase could stop if these distributors are forced to release their rice after the Government’s move.

The reserve release is “a complicated operation,” as government intervention could impact the stability of rice production and producers' earnings in the long-term, he said.

To prevent the distorting effect, the Government is required to buy back the same amount of rice it released within a year.

Rice consumption in Japan has more than halved in the past 60 years to about 50.9kg in 2022, but the grain remains deeply ingrained in Japanese culture and its harvesting has shaped the nation’s landscape - even being used in Shinto rituals.

Tokyo resident Kato says she “sometimes just switches to noodles like udon or soba instead” because rice is more expensive.

But “rice is food for our soul,” she said. “It is important.”

- Agence France-Presse