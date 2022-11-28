Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jamie Mackay: What reception will PM Jacinda Ardern and Labour get at Fieldays?

Jamie Mackay
By
4 mins to read
Crowds queue to enjoy Te Awamutu Lions' hot dogs and chips at Fieldays. Photo / Supplied

Crowds queue to enjoy Te Awamutu Lions' hot dogs and chips at Fieldays. Photo / Supplied

OPINION:

If tractor sales are the barometer of success for Fieldays exhibitors this week, then adoring throngs gathered are the equivalent for politicians.

I’ve been a regular attendee at Fieldays since the mid-90s, meaning I’ve

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business