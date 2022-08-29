Voyager 2022 media awards
Business

Jamie Mackay: The case for, and against, Labour winning election

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Jed Bradley

OPINION:

The election. I reckon it's six of one and a baker's dozen of the other.

Firstly, six reasons why Labour will win next year:

1. Jacinda Ardern. Half the country fell in love with

