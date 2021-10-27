Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jamie Mackay: Rural Kiwis need to step up vaccination efforts

Jamie Mackay
By
4 mins to read
Aucklanders have been the heroes this pandemic, but now rural New Zealand needs to lift its vaccination rates. Photo / NZME

Aucklanders have been the heroes this pandemic, but now rural New Zealand needs to lift its vaccination rates. Photo / NZME

OPINION:

I've always subscribed to the theory that heroes need to be older than their admirers. And I've (nearly) always practised what I've preached.

Sure, Richie McCaw sorely tested my resolve in 2015 when I

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.