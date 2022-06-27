Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jamie Mackay: Government to reap what they sow in climate fight

4 minutes to read
Damien O'Connor, Minister of Agriculture and Trade, speaking with a local farmer. Photo / NZME

Damien O'Connor, Minister of Agriculture and Trade, speaking with a local farmer. Photo / NZME

Jamie Mackay
By
Jamie Mackay

The Country

OPINION:

Last week on my radio show I threw a hypothetical scenario at the Minister of Agriculture and Trade, Damien O'Connor:

So it's 1990 and I'm living alone on a tropical island, say Madagascar, and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.