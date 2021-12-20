Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jamie Mackay: 2021 in review (and a couple of awards too)

4 minutes to read
2021 was a year for division around the nation. Photo / Alex Burton

2021 was a year for division around the nation. Photo / Alex Burton

Jamie Mackay
By
Jamie Mackay

The Country

OPINION:

A columnist's final column for the year is always a celebratory one. A celebration because it's your last to angst over writing. And a celebration because it's a chance to look back on the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.