For some people, costs of parking, warrants of fitness, or repairs might be too much to handle. But since the owners of these cars have not been tracked down, only they know why they ditched their cars.

In 2021-22, there were 167 abandoned vehicle transactions worth $132,290. The following year, 165 abandoned vehicle sales totalled $128,465.

And the year after that, AT recorded 151 such sales, worth $135,525 all up.

In 2021-22 the most lucrative abandoned car sale was for a Honda Fit hatchback, at $1550. The year afterwards, a Toyota Camry was sold for $1920.

An Alfa Romeo 159 JTS V6 sedan. Photo / Supplied

The Hino was sold in the most recent year for which records were complete.

Among other models dumped and sent to the wreckers were an Alfa Romeo 159, a Mazda RX-8, and a Mercedes-Benz 190E and C200 Kompressor.

BMWs ranging from a 318i to 745i were abandoned.

The list included a Piaggio scooter but virtually all other vehicles were cars, including utes, saloons, and 4WDs.

A picture of former Auckland Mayor Phil Goff adorns an abandoned car in central Auckland in 2021. Photo / Jake Morrison

“Money received from the disposal of vehicles goes towards recouping costs involved with processing an abandoned vehicle,” Strawbridge said.

That included towing, storage, and advertising in public notices which was required by law.

Parking officers first have to try to find vehicle owners using registration details, engine or chassis numbers.

Police have to be notified before any car is moved away into storage.

“We are unable to ascertain the condition of the engine or other moving parts as we do not have keys for these vehicles,” Strawbridge said.

If an owner is unresponsive, AT must advertise its intention to either sell the vehicle within 10 days or dispose of it in other ways - but if AT assesses the vehicle to have no value, advertising may not be required.

Eventually the car is declared abandoned if no owner or finance company comes forward.

Then the car is de-registered and sold.

The Mazda RX-8 was manufactured in the early 2000s. Models on sites such as TradeMe still command asking prices of more than $15,000. Photo / Alastair Ritchie

But if an “abandoned” car is reunited with its long-lost owner before being sold, it gets returned to them - as long as the owner pays for costs incurred.

Even if AT sells the vehicle, it has to wait a year before keeping the proceeds of the sale. A ‘zombie’ owner can resurface and claim the sale proceeds before those 12 months finish.

“The average disposal price for July was $777,” Strawbridge said.

“Vehicles are put up for tender and prices paid are based on vehicle condition and wrecker demand.”

Auckland Transport supplied the data under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act.

In 2018, a surge in reports of abandoned cars was attributed to higher running costs and fuel prices.

John Weekes, online business editor, has previously covered consumer affairs, politics, crime and courts for publishers including the Herald, Stuff, and News Corp Australia.