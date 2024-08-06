Auckland's abandoned cars get sent by the dozen to scrapyards every year, netting hundreds of thousands of dollars since the Covid pandemic. Photo / Supplied
Some are totally burnt out. Others look like new.
But people in Auckland have abandoned hundreds of cars in recent years including Jaguars and BMWs.
A Jaguar Sovereign and S-Type, and multiple BMW and Mercedes-Benzmodels, have ended up being sold to wreckers. But Auckland Transport gets less than $1000 per car on average for every abandoned vehicle it manages to get rid of.
In the latest financial year, a Toyota Hino FD truck fetched $3260, the best price for any abandoned vehicle in at least three years.
“Vehicle condition ranges from completely burnt out, to near-new vehicles with nothing visibly wrong with them,” said John Strawbridge, AT group manager for parking services and compliance.
For some people, costs of parking, warrants of fitness, or repairs might be too much to handle. But since the owners of these cars have not been tracked down, only they know why they ditched their cars.
In 2021-22, there were 167 abandoned vehicle transactions worth $132,290. The following year, 165 abandoned vehicle sales totalled $128,465.
And the year after that, AT recorded 151 such sales, worth $135,525 all up.
Police have to be notified before any car is moved away into storage.
“We are unable to ascertain the condition of the engine or other moving parts as we do not have keys for these vehicles,” Strawbridge said.
If an owner is unresponsive, AT must advertise its intention to either sell the vehicle within 10 days or dispose of it in other ways - but if AT assesses the vehicle to have no value, advertising may not be required.
Eventually the car is declared abandoned if no owner or finance company comes forward.
Then the car is de-registered and sold.
But if an “abandoned” car is reunited with its long-lost owner before being sold, it gets returned to them - as long as the owner pays for costs incurred.
Even if AT sells the vehicle, it has to wait a year before keeping the proceeds of the sale. A ‘zombie’ owner can resurface and claim the sale proceeds before those 12 months finish.
“The average disposal price for July was $777,” Strawbridge said.
“Vehicles are put up for tender and prices paid are based on vehicle condition and wrecker demand.”
Auckland Transport supplied the data under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act.