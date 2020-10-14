Website of the Year

Business

Jack Daniel's maker Brown-Forman to buy NZ's Part Time Rangers

3 minutes to read

Part Time Rangers Founders Oliver Deane (L), William Deane (R), and Sergeant Mutinda Ndivo, Big Life. Photo / Supplied

Jamie Gray
By:

Business reporter, NZ Herald

Jack Daniel's maker Brown-Forman said it reached an agreement to buy New Zealand liquor company Part Time Rangers, which donates 10 per cent of its profits to wildlife preservation projects, for an undisclosed sum.

Part

